KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats squared off against the Knott Central Patriots Friday.

At halftime, Betsy Layne was up 27-14 against the Patriots.

The Bobcats would never look back, securing the 50-22 win.

Following this win, Betsy Layne improves to 4-0.

Knott Central falls to 1-3 following the home loss.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.