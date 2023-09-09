Bell County stays undefeated on the road against Perry Central

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats def. the Perry Central Commodores on the road, 30-26, on Friday.

This game was a back-and-forth affair between the two. Bobcat running back Daniel Thomas scored the first touchdown of the game early in the first quarter to put Bell County up, 8-0.

In the second quarter, the Commodores would strike back. Led by starting quarterback Kizer Slone, Perry Central put a drive together with big catches from Tyler Robinson and Noah Kilburn.

Perry Central would score and chip the Bobcats’ lead down, 8-6.

Bell County answered on the following possession.

Bobcat quarterback Blake Burnett would break off a huge run from a fake handoff that would set up Daniel Thomas for his second touchdown of the night, boosting Bell County’s lead 16-6.

Near the two-minute mark of the second quarter, Slone found Commodore wide receiver Derrick Fields to move the chains. The Commodores would go on to score after their bruising, power back Seth Jackson bullied his way for a goal line score.

Bell County went into the halftime break leading 16-13.

Perry Central would steal the lead at one point in the third quarter, but the Bobcats would end the night on top and remain undefeated at 4-0.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.