Johnson Central soars past Breathitt County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central shut out Breathitt County 41-0 Friday night.

Carter Conely scored a late second quarter touchdown to give the Golden Eagles a 7-0 lead going into the break.

In the third quarter, Jayden Gibson and Logan Music both ran in for a touchdown giving JC a 21-0 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

The Golden Eagles wouldn’t look back putting up 41 total points while holding the Bobcats to zero.

Johnson Central hits the road to Dohn Community (Cincinnati), OH next week.

Breathitt County also plays a road game in Hazard on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Amber Spradlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County...
Floyd County seeking special prosecutor in ‘violent assault’ and murder of Amber Spradlin
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
.
One man killed in SKY crash

Latest News

Martin County vs. Paintsville
Martin County flies past Paintsville
pikeville
Pikeville falls to state championship runner-up Raceland by one point
WYMT
Bell County stays undefeated on the road against Perry Central
After early offensive struggles, the Redhounds blew past the Maroons, shutting them out 43-0.
Corbin paints the town red in Pulaski home opener