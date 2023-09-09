Johnson Central soars past Breathitt County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central shut out Breathitt County 41-0 Friday night.

Carter Conely scored a late second quarter touchdown to give the Golden Eagles a 7-0 lead going into the break.

In the third quarter, Jayden Gibson and Logan Music both ran in for a touchdown giving JC a 21-0 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

The Golden Eagles wouldn’t look back putting up 41 total points while holding the Bobcats to zero.

Johnson Central hits the road to Dohn Community (Cincinnati), OH next week.

Breathitt County also plays a road game in Hazard on Friday.

