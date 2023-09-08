WYMT Mountain Classic scholarship application now open

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Basketball Tournament began in 1988.

It has given mountain basketball teams and athletes the opportunity to show up and show off their skills.

However, Chairman of the Mountain Classic Committee Archie Everage, said it is more than just good basketball but rather the perfect marriage of athletics and academics.

“We should never forget our academics. We at the same time are able to celebrate academics by awarding scholarships to those students that have worked so hard over the years and want to go to the next level and need this assistance in order to go to the next level,” he said.

The Mountain Classic committee has given out scholarships every year since the tournament began in an effort to celebrate not only the athletes on the court, but also the students in the classroom.

“For students that are interested in applying for one of the Mountain Classic scholarships, we base most of that on financial need,” he said.

Students are also required to have at least a 20 on the ACT and be involved in the community.

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson was a recipient of a scholarship in 2001 and said he would not be where he is today without a Mountain Classic scholarship.

“It was helpful for me to go to college because basically I come from an underprivileged family just a little bit. It made a big difference going to school,” Robinson said. “I started at community college and of course that was a little bit cheaper, but overall, it just solidified my dream of getting where I wanted to go in life.”

He also added that it gave him an opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and bring that dream back home.

“I’ve came a long way since 2001, obviously. You know, working here basically in my home market, hometown so to speak. I am just so thankful every single day and I couldn’t have done it without that Mountain Classic scholarship that got it started,” he said.

In 2022, 106 students from the 13th, 14th, and 15th region received a $1000 scholarship.

Ask your school guidance counselor how to apply.

The deadline to apply is September 22nd.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.