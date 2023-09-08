WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Hazard vs. Letcher Central

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a week four showdown between the Hazard Bulldogs and the Letcher Central Cougars.

As we approach the halfway point of the regular season, both teams are looking to gain momentum before district play.

Last week, Letcher Central fell to 1-2 following a 52-18 loss at Bell County.

The Bulldogs are also 1-2 on the season. Hazard lost 22-6 at Paris in week three of the season.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

