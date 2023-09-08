WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Hazard vs. Letcher Central

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a week four showdown between the Hazard Bulldogs and the Letcher Central Cougars.

As we approach the halfway point of the regular season, both teams are looking to gain momentum before district play.

Last week, Letcher Central fell to 1-2 following a 52-18 loss at Bell County.

The Bulldogs are also 1-2 on the season. Hazard lost 22-6 at Paris in week three of the season.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead

Latest News

Tate Rice - Clay County QB
WYMT Week 3 Player of the Week: Clay County’s Tate Rice
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - UKLL
WYMT
Team of the Week: Jackson County Generals
Corbin is looking for their first state title since 1982.
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 3