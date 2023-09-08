Unsettled weather pattern carries us into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered chances for showers and storms will stick around all the way into next week. Keep your rain gear handy.

Today and Tonight

We will see a mix of sun and clouds at times today before the rain chances pick back up this afternoon and carry us into the evening hours. We will start the day off in the mid-60s and only climb into the low 80s later. You should notice a little difference when you step outside today with the dewpoints. They should be a little lower, so it won’t feel as warm if you are heading out to the Gingerbread Festival in Hindman, Neon Days in Neon, Old Fashioned Trading Days in Williamsburg or any of the Friday night football games across the mountains.

I will say this though. The deeper into the day we get, the better our rain chances are, especially in the counties near the state borders. Take your ponchos to the games tonight, just in case. Lows will drop back into the mid-60s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Both weekend days feature scattered, but better, chances for showers and storms. Sunday looks to be the better of the two. Remember though, scattered is the key word. If you are planning on heading up to Lexington to watch the Cats take on the EKU Colonels at Kroger Field Saturday afternoon, the weather looks ok. I’m not going to say you won’t get wet at all, but I think most of the game will be dry. Again, just like Friday, the folks who have the best chances of seeing rain both days are the folks in the border counties. Highs will only make it into the upper 70s for most under mainly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will drop into the low 60s both nights.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we get a brief break, for the most part, from the rain on Monday and most of Tuesday, at least until the evening hours. Temperatures will climb back up a little thanks to some sunshine filtering in, topping out in the low 80s both days before dropping back into the low 60s both nights.

Wednesday can be summed up in one word, at least based on current model trends: Soggy. That will be our next frontal system and it will start the cooldown process, at least for now. Highs will only be in the mid-70s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The big difference about Thursday and Friday is that the sun will make an appearance again and we are trending nicer and drier for the end of next week.

Hang in there and have a good weekend!

