Two EKY communities receiving federal grants to help improve essential services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky communities are getting nearly $70,000 of federal grants to improve existing services.

The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department in Breathitt County will get $33,850 and the Lee County Fiscal Court will receive $34,200.

The fire department will use the funding to replace a command and rescue vehicle that was used to assist flood victims in the county.

The fiscal court will buy a utility vehicle to assist the county jailer in day-to-day operations.

The funding comes from the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program through the USDA.

