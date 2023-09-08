Two EKY communities receiving federal grants to help improve essential services

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky communities are getting nearly $70,000 of federal grants to improve existing services.

The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department in Breathitt County will get $33,850 and the Lee County Fiscal Court will receive $34,200.

The fire department will use the funding to replace a command and rescue vehicle that was used to assist flood victims in the county.

The fiscal court will buy a utility vehicle to assist the county jailer in day-to-day operations.

The funding comes from the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program through the USDA.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
OHIO MAN ARRESTED
Ohio man arrested following burglary at SKY home

Latest News

Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
USGS officials reported a magnitude 2.2 earthquake just southwest of Cumberland in Harlan...
Small earthquake reported in Harlan County Friday morning
WYMT First Alert Weather
Unsettled weather pattern carries us into the weekend
Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance