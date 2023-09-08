Truck driver killed in Wayne County crash

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida man is dead following a crash in Southern Kentucky.

Officers from the Kentucky State Police Commerical Vehicle Enforcement were called to a crash Thursday on KY 834 in Wayne County.

When they arrived, they found a 2011 International tractor-trailer had lost control and went off the road, hitting several trees head-on.

The driver, Raymond Thomas, 63, of Arcadia, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

