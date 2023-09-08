SWVA organization awarded grant to improve apartment complex security

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - On Friday, money was awarded to improve security at a Southwest Virginia apartment complex.

The Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority was awarded $250,000 for the project.

The grant will be used to buy surveillance cameras, lighting and an electronic entry system at the Clinchview Apartments.

“Every American deserves to live in a place where they feel safe,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “Today’s award of $250,000 by HUD to the Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority to purchase equipment for security at the Clinchview Apartments will assist in improving the safety of residents.”

