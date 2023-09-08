Suspect placed in custody for torching of Michigan State Police patrol cruisers

A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on...
A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire in Michigan.(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire.

The Michigan State Police Eighth District announced Thursday afternoon the suspect was taken into custody at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Investigators said multiple patrol vehicles parked at the Michigan State Police’s Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)

The suspect was initially described as a male wearing camouflage who was driving a silver Honda CRV.

Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
OHIO MAN ARRESTED
Ohio man arrested following burglary at SKY home
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home

Latest News

The deadline to stop a potential UAW strike is now less than a week away. (CNN, WXYZ, GENERAL...
UAW strike looms after it finds GM offer 'insulting'
WYMT First Alert Weather
Unsettled weather pattern carries us into the weekend
The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in New Jersey park nearly 40 years ago
The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged as cops solve 1984 'Baby Mary' case