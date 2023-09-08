Superintendent calls for SRO in every school in district after gun incident

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County school leaders say having a resource officer in all seven schools has been a goal for a long time, but there have been a lot of hoops to jump through to make it happen.

Thursday night, during the school board meeting, Superintendent Bruce Smith asked members to consider the approval of the hiring of three additional SROs to add to the four they currently have.

It comes after some in the community have called for changes in the wake of a student being charged with bringing a gun to Highland Elementary in August.

“We hear you. And we are listening,” Smith said at the board meeting Thursday.

Lincoln County Schools spokesperson Brad Smith said Friday that Superintendent Smith has wanted more SROs all along and that it was a goal of his when he was named schools chief months ago.

“With the timing of the recent events, the school (system) really wants to go forward in the hiring of an SRO at every school,” said Smith.

There was legislation passed a few years ago to place an SRO in every Kentucky school, but funding has always been a question.

“We feel it’s important. You can’t put a price on safety…that being said, it is also a financial burden,” said Smith.

He said it would cost the district an additional $400,000 to cover the cost of the officers’ salaries, equipment and cruisers.

Stanford Police Chief Zach Middleton confirmed that a designated SRO has been at Highland all week.

Superintendent Smith said Thursday that he would support additional safety and security measures adopted by individual schools’ site-based councils. Some parents have called for backpack checks or other requirements.

The student accused of bringing the gun to school is facing charges filed by the Stanford Police Department, which currently has the contract for the existing SROs.

