Small earthquake reported in Harlan County Friday morning

USGS officials reported a magnitude 2.2 earthquake just southwest of Cumberland in Harlan...
USGS officials reported a magnitude 2.2 earthquake just southwest of Cumberland in Harlan County just before 4 Friday morning.(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were awake early Friday morning before Mountain News This Morning in one county, you might have felt a slight rumble.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, report a magnitude 2.2 earthquake happened around 3:56 a.m. local time just outside Cumberland.

Even though it was not a strong one, and quakes below a 3 on the Richter Scale generally aren’t felt, this one was a shallow quake, reported right at the surface.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.

