Small earthquake reported in Harlan County Friday morning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were awake early Friday morning before Mountain News This Morning in one county, you might have felt a slight rumble.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, report a magnitude 2.2 earthquake happened around 3:56 a.m. local time just outside Cumberland.

Even though it was not a strong one, and quakes below a 3 on the Richter Scale generally aren’t felt, this one was a shallow quake, reported right at the surface.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.

