SEKY community hoping sports betting can make economic impact

First bets at Mint Gaming Hall
First bets at Mint Gaming Hall(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sports betting locations are now open to Kentuckians across the state, including in our region.

The Mint Gaming Hall in Williamsburg and Corbin now are open to those who want to place their wagers in person.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said he anticipates people will come from across the state and from Tennessee to participate.

”It’s gonna increase the number of people that stop here at the Mint, and here we are, right here at the interstate. Now you can do horse racing, you can do the machines inside. You can place a bet on the ball game. Watch it on the big screen. Go outside on The Backyard,” said Harrison.

The mayor also said they anticipate more money to come from their restaurant tax and tourism in general as a result.

