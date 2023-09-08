Sec. of State: KY voter registration increases for sixth month in a row

Vote button on US flag
(Source: U.S. Army)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced voter registration continues to increase across the state.

Adams said 7,391 new voters were added in August.

“While it’s too soon to predict turnout in November’s election, I’m pleased that in each of the past six months, more Kentuckians have registered to vote than have been removed from the rolls,” Adams explained.

Adams said 46 percent of the electorate is registered as Republican, and 44 percent are registered as Democratic.

He added there are more than 350,000 voters registered under other political parties.

The next election in Kentucky will take place on November 7.

