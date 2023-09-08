Scattered rain chances linger into the weekend

WYMT Heavy Rain
WYMT Heavy Rain(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking more rain chances for the weekend. However, in the extended forecast, we are keeping an eye on fall-like temperatures to move back into the region.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Spotty showers will be possible as we close out the work week. It will not rain everywhere, but some isolated showers are possible. We stay partly to mainly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

The forecast does not change much as we kick off the weekend. We are tracking spotty rain chances under a partly sunny sky. Will it rain all day? No, but some hit-or-miss showers are possible. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Into Saturday night, more spotty showers are possible, but again, it will not be a washout. Temperatures fall into the lower-60s under a partly to mainly cloudy sky.

Tracking More Rain Chances

Keep the rain gear close on Sunday as more isolated showers are possible. We stay partly sunny. Highs top out in the upper-70s, and lows dip into the lower-60s.

We are tracking a brief break from the showers on Monday as some drier air begins to filter into the region. Highs rebound into the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

Once again, moisture increases by Tuesday, so rain chances will also increase. Scattered showers are possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs top out in the low-80s, and lows bottom out in the low-60s.

Extended Forecast

In the long term, we are tracking some fall-like temperatures to return.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Highs only reach the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon. Lows dip into the mid-50s.

We are trending drier by Thursday. Highs top out in the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky as our fall preview continues. Lows bottom out in the lower-50s, but some upper-40s can not be ruled out.

