Riley Green kicking off new 2024 tour in Pikeville

Riley Green will kick off his 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour at the Appalachian Wireless Arena...
Riley Green will kick off his 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on February 22nd.(Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of country music’s rising stars is kicking off his new tour next year right here in the mountains.

Riley Green will bring the “2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo” tour to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will also perform at the show.

Green will also make stops in Knoxville and Lexington as part of the 33-city tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m.

You can get them here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

