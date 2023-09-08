Riley Green kicking off new 2024 tour in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of country music’s rising stars is kicking off his new tour next year right here in the mountains.

Riley Green will bring the “2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo” tour to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will also perform at the show.

Green will also make stops in Knoxville and Lexington as part of the 33-city tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m.

