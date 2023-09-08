Police searching for stolen ATV in Letcher County

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a stolen ATV in Letcher County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office posted about the theft on Facebook.

In the post, deputies say a green 2019 Honda 250 was taken from the Yonts Fork area recently.

The owners told police they believe the ATV could be in the Boone Mountain area of Pike County.

If you have any information about the theft or know where the vehicle might be, you are asked to contact the office at 606-633-2293.

