Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus

(MGN)
By Kristen Bentley and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One boy is dead following an incident on the way to the bus stop.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10 in Logan County, West Virginia.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy lying in the road.

An eyewitness told police the car hit the boy while turning onto 11th Street.

The driver told police they were not able to see the boy before they hit them.

The boy, who was not identified, was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
OHIO MAN ARRESTED
Ohio man arrested following burglary at SKY home

Latest News

.
Truck driver killed in Wayne County crash
Two EKY communities receiving federal grants to help improve essential services
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
USGS officials reported a magnitude 2.2 earthquake just southwest of Cumberland in Harlan...
Small earthquake reported in Harlan County Friday morning