Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One boy is dead following an incident on the way to the bus stop.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10 in Logan County, West Virginia.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy lying in the road.

An eyewitness told police the car hit the boy while turning onto 11th Street.

The driver told police they were not able to see the boy before they hit them.

The boy, who was not identified, was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.