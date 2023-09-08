Peoples Bank and Trust celebrates 100 years

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since 1923, Peoples Bank and Trust has served the community in several ways.

This year will make 100 years since opening in Hazard.

President and CEO Jeff Smith said this wouldn’t be possible without the support from their customers.

“We had a saying for years, ‘A lifetime of trust.’ We’ve been here 100 years, I want to thank our customers because without their loyalty, without them sticking with us, we wouldn’t be here,’ he said.

He said they have been through a lot as a community.

”We’ve been here for our community through the thick and the thin, through the depression, through the cold winters, the floods, Covid, all of the financial crises so, to be able to still be here and service your customers is wonderful,” he explained. It’s been a great marriage so, thank you to all of the folks in Eastern Kentucky and throughout the state who bank with Peoples Bank and Trust.”

However, Smith said they will continue to push through and serve the community for the next century.

“So, we’ve got a young group that’s coming on, again new products, new services, so we’re positioning ourselves to be able to take care of our community for another 100 years,” he said.

