WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was killed in a crash in Whitley County.

Officials said the crash happened on US-25 between Williamsburg and Corbin, near the intersection of Angel Road.

The Whitley County Coroner confirmed the driver left the road and went into an embankment.

The driver was identified as Dillard Angel, 79.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

