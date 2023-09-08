Man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ healthcare facility

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone call to a Southern Kentucky clinic left one man facing serious charges.

It happened on Thursday in Wayne County.

Police say Jimmy Frost, 72, of Monticello, called Lake Cumberland Primary Care and said he would quote “go into the office and start shooting it up.”

Just before 8 p.m., officers from the Monticello Police Department and deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frost at his home on Frost Hollow Road.

He is charged with terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

