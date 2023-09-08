Laurel County man busted with more than two pounds of meth

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges after police find him in possession of a large quantity of meth.

Henderson Day Jr., 61, of London was arrested on Wednesday following a long investigation by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force.

Police found Day coming back to London from a trip to Louisville where he acquired two pounds of the drug.

Officers also searched his home and found two guns, one of them stolen, and more meth.

We’re told Day is not the only suspect in the case and police expect to announce more arrests in the coming weeks.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home

Latest News

First bets at Mint Gaming Hall
SEKY community hoping sports betting can make economic impact
Amber Spradlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County...
Floyd County seeking special prosecutor in ‘violent assault’ and murder of Amber Spradlin
Riley Green will kick off his 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour at the Appalachian Wireless Arena...
Riley Green kicking off new 2024 tour in Pikeville
Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus