Laurel County man busted with more than two pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges after police find him in possession of a large quantity of meth.

Henderson Day Jr., 61, of London was arrested on Wednesday following a long investigation by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force.

Police found Day coming back to London from a trip to Louisville where he acquired two pounds of the drug.

Officers also searched his home and found two guns, one of them stolen, and more meth.

We’re told Day is not the only suspect in the case and police expect to announce more arrests in the coming weeks.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

