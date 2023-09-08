KYTC announces scheduled lane closing for portion of I-75
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers of an upcoming lane closing.
The lane closing is scheduled for Sunday, September 10, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on I-75 Southbound.
The closing will affect the right lane near mile maker 4 in Whitley County.
Officials said there will also be a rolling roadblock on I-75 in Whitley County near mile marker 10 beginning at 8 a.m. This is expected to last about 20 minutes.
The times may change depending on the weather, but drivers should expect delays in the area.
