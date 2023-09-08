Joe Burrow signs historic contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals for a touchdown during an NFL divisional...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals for a touchdown during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL after signing for a record five-year, $275 million contract extension on Thursday.

Burrow will get $219 million in guaranteed money, per the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

The Bengals QB will earn an average of $55 million per year.

Burrow, who is on his way back from recovering from a calf injury, has been back at practice the last couple of days preparing to play Cleveland this Sunday.

He spoke to the media yesterday reassuring them he has been working hard to get ready to play.

“I’m in a really good spot,” said Burrow. “I’m spinning as good as I ever have - jumping off my hand. I work on that every off season. You work on little things that get you the extra MPH to put it in a smaller window. Another year of that. I’m in a great spot.”

The Bengals finished last season 12-4, falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Kick off Sunday versus the Browns is set for 1:00 p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

