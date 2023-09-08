Horse named after Ky. teen getting its own Breyer model

A horse named for a Madison County teenager is now getting its own Breyer model.
That model is in the likeness of Cody’s Wish, a horse named after Cody Dorman.

Dorman is a Richmond teenager with a rare genetic disease.

On his ‘Make A Wish’ trip to Gainsborough Farm in 2018, he made a connection to the foal.

The horse won the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile last November.

Breyer is making a $10,000 donation to Make A Wish in Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

Marketing director Faith Hacker says this donation will grant a wish to one of the 400 kids in Kentucky waiting for one.

“It’ll all go back to Make A Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, which is really what inspired Cody. That’s what Cody wants to do,” Hacker said. “Cody has become an ambassador for Make A Wish, and it just was a wonderful partnership.”

The horse model will be available to ship in November.

You can buy the horses online or at any store that sells Breyer.

