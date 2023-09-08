Gun violence prevention advocates address gun safety following toddler death

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - July, August and September brought devastation to Southern Kentucky.

Three children were shot and killed in three separate accidental shootings throughout the last three months.

The most recent incident happened in Whitley County on Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Elliotte, the victim, now identified as 2-year-old Milo Brooks, was shot in the head by a 3-year-old child who had gained access to a handgun. He added that they believe the two are related as well.

Quinones Corniel, with Whitney/Strong has dealt with the impacts of gun violence firsthand.

“My brother, unfortunately, was shot when I was in the police academy, and it left him paralyzed, and through his recovery process, he met Whitney, and they bonded over their traumatic experiences,” Corniel said.

By joining Whitney/Strong and being a part of the Louisville Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, he works on advocating for gun violence prevention and gun safety.

Whether you keep your gun in a safe or use a locking device, he says the proper storage of guns can save lives and prevent accidental shootings.

But he says this is the time to educate others by teaching firearm safety and how to stop the bleed.

“I grew up with the phrase that was given to me that knowledge is power, and education is key.” He said. “Those two phrases mean a lot to me.”

Corniel was also a former LMPD and University of Louisville officer and says he’s seen traumatic incidents.

“If 20% of gun owners safely stored their firearms, we can prevent at least a third of the accidental shootings we’re seeing involving our youth.”

He says these situations make his heartache.

Whitney/Strong will have their biggest training ever on Saturday, September 9, in Cincinnati, where they will teach gun safety and stop the bleed.

