Gov. Beshear to commemorate Patriot Day, anniversary of 9/11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear will join Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins and leadership of the Ashland police and fire departments for a memorial ceremony at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Ashland at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and to recognize the sacrifices of first responders that day.

“Twenty-two years ago, our country and our lives were forever changed. We lost so many Americans on Sept. 11, including one of my classmates. Now, every year, we come together to remember, to grieve for those lost and to honor the heroism of the brave first responders who went straight toward danger to help as many people as possible,” said Beshear. “But we also unite as Americans to say we will never tolerate terrorism or hate in this great country. Because this day reminds us to be better and to lead with love.”

In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, the Governor has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday in commemoration of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance and in honor of those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

