Floyd County seeking special prosecutor in ‘violent assault’ and murder of Amber Spradlin

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Fiscal Court is requesting special prosecution in regard to the Amber Spradlin murder investigation.

Judge-Executive Robbie Williams sent a letter to the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron Friday, requesting the appointment of a special prosecutor.

In the letter, Williams stated his concerns surrounding the death of Spradlin, who investigators say was found murdered in a home on Arkansas Creek Road on June 18.

“The facts surrounding her death are unresolved and no arrests have been made,” Williams said in his letter. “It is my belief- and one shared by many in our small community- that this case needs the involvement of an outside, special prosecutor.”

Williams said this belief is based on information he has been provided about the case, claiming the Prestonsburg E911 Center received a call from a local dentist, Dr. Michael McKinney, at around 10 a.m. on June 18, “to report a young female was lying dead in his Floyd County home.”

Though no investigators have officially released the names of anyone involved, Williams goes on to say McKinney identified the woman as Amber Spradlin and “stated he believed she has been murdered.” He said reports have suggested there were five people in the home that night, including McKinney’s college-aged son.

“He described a bloody crime scene and obvious wounds to Ms. Spradlin’s body,” Williams wrote. “The medical examiner’s report identified multiple stab wounds on Ms. Spradlin’s body, one of which severed her spinal cord. It was a violent assault.”

Williams says the concern of the community has been loud and present, with many people waiting for justice.

“Dr. McKinney is a prominent figure in Floyd County with significant, long-standing ties to several elected county officials. Of particular concern is the statement and actions of these elected officials during the investigation,” Williams wrote. “The circumstances surrounding Ms. Spradlin’s death, and the relationships of individuals present at Dr. McKinley’s[sic] residence, have become the focus of intense public debate and speculation.”

Williams noted the news release from Kentucky State Police, asking for people to stop spreading misinformation and hindering investigations, saying the sensational nature of the crime committed has only continued to fuel the public speculation.

“Many Floyd County citizens are expressing skepticism over social media and in coffee shops about whether Amber and her family will receive justice. Some fear there are too many personal conflicts among those responsible for seeking justice- and those possibly involved with her murder. Ms. Spradlin’s family members are questioning these close, personal relationships and wondering if they may cloud the independence and judgment needed for this case,” he wrote. “Whether these concerns are valid will likely never be known. But this situation is not typical and the public needs reassurance. There is a persisting and growing anxiety that the perpetrators, if arrested, will never receive the harsh penalty they deserve. This cannot happen.”

According to the letter, Williams believes the need for outside intervention is immediate.

“I firmly believe the Spradlin family and public must have complete confidence in our criminal justice system, and the best way to achieve this now is through the timely appointment of a special prosecutor,” he wrote.

Kentucky State Police continues to investigate the murder, with officials saying the process has been thorough and has hit snags through the various false reports from concerned community members sharing theories and misinformation.

Now, the community and family continue to wait for justice. The family continues to share updates on the Justice for Amber Facebook page, sending signs and stickers to those interested, and a scholarship fund and memorial bench are being dedicated in Spradlin’s honor.

