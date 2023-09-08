Floyd County murder victim’s family not in support of county’s special prosecution request

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The family of Amber Spradlin is not in support of Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams’ request for a special prosecutor to step into the investigation surrounding her death.

Williams sent a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron Friday, which included claims that “Spradlin’s family members are questioning” personal relationships involved with the investigation, “wondering if they may cloud the independence and judgment needed for this case.”

However, a letter sent to Williams by Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner- the Floyd County attorney who is currently in charge of prosecution in the case- claims the family was not consulted about the request from the county.

Turner told WYMT he heard about the request through the news, as he was not informed about the request by the county prior to the letter coming to light. He responded to Williams Friday, sending a letter to request the county step aside in its efforts to “obstruct the investigation.”

“In the letter, you expressed concern about public skepticism on social media concerning the investigation in this case. As you know, the County Judge Executive’s office has absolutely nothing to do with any criminal investigation being conducted by the Kentucky State Police and my office. You have zero knowledge about the investigation or the tremendous amount of work that’s been done,” Turner wrote.

Turner believes the county’s request is harmful to not only the investigation but to the family.

“Additionally, your letter implies that your request for a special prosecutor is at the request of and on behalf of the family of Amber Spradlin. My office and the Kentucky State Police are in constant communication with the family of Amber Spradlin, and they are fully aware of the status of the investigation. The family contacted me today and advised me that you did not consult them at all about your request for a special prosecutor,” Turner wrote. “Further, they have stated that they are completely opposed to any such request and will be asking the Attorney General’s office to deny your attempt to change prosecutors in the case. In fact, your request has caused additional stress, worry and grief to the family of Amber Spradlin because it is their desire that my office continue handling this case.”

According to Turner, the family has voiced concerns about the county’s attempted involvement in the case, saying it is against their wishes.

“As you are fully aware, the family of Amber Spradlin has obtained legal counsel and intends to sue you personally over your decision to move the 911 Call Center away from the Kentucky State Police. In fact, they have stated many times publicly and privately to you that they blame you for Amber’s death,” Turner wrote. “You have even authorized the expenditure of tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to defend yourself from the anticipated civil suit. Given all of this, the family and I are baffled as to why you would make such a request.”

The county has made known its intentions to seek outside counsel in any lawsuits involving the E911 Center, with Williams saying it is because of the perceived or potential conflict of interest with the County Attorney’s involvement in Spradlin’s case. That same line of reasoning was cited for the county’s request for special prosecution.

“I have no conflict in this case and no relationship of any kind with anyone at the home when Amber Spradlin was killed,” Turner asserted in his letter. “The only thing we can conclude is that you made this unilateral request against the family’s wishes in a pathetic attempt to gain some political advantage or to rehabilitate your tarnished image over the 911 fiasco that many in the public, including Amber’s family, have blamed you for.”

Turner continued, asking Williams to step away from anything involving the investigation.

“On behalf of the family, my office, and the Kentucky State Police, we are asking that you stop interfering in the investigation,” he said. “Your office has nothing to do with the case, and you have no legal authority to interfere and obstruct the investigation by trying to take the case from the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney against the wishes of the victim’s family.”

Amber’s cousin Debbie Hall shared a statement from the family, saying “Amber’s family stands firmly behind Brent Turner and KSP. We all have confidence in their abilities and their integrity. Robbie Williams has no business in our business. He has done enough!”

