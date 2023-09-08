Festival season underway in EKY

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Festival season is in full swing across Eastern Kentucky.

Many communities, like the city of Whitesburg, are having its first festival since the historic flooding of July 2022.

Whitesburg will host the Mountain Heritage Festival from September 19 through September 23.

Lee Adams, with Letcher County Tourism, said the festival helps many local groups.

”We pride ourselves in only allowing non-profit groups to sell food items, and, some of the local sports teams and things like that, the Mountain Heritage Festival is their biggest fundraiser,” said Adams.

The Gingerbread Festival in Hindman is also going on this weekend.

It will be the first one since the July 2022 flood, along with other festivals happening in the area.

