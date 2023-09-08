Elevator at Breathitt Co. apartment complex fixed after being broken for over a year

The elevator at Federal Place Apartments in Jackson finally has a working elevator, after more...
The elevator at Federal Place Apartments in Jackson finally has a working elevator, after more than a year.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a long wait, a Breathitt County apartment complex finally has a working elevator.

The elevator broke during the Eastern Kentucky flooding last summer.

PREVIOUS:

Since then, seniors living at the Federal Place Apartment complex in Jackson have been forced to take the stairs, and some said they have barely been able to leave their homes.

“People like me that are on a walker, there’s no way we could carry either one of them down 48 stairs, so basically, I was a prisoner up here,” said Kathy Bays Alberts, a resident at Federal Place Apartments.

Despite the hindrance of the broken elevator, Kathy expressed gratitude to be safe after last year’s deadly floods.

“Even though we’re pleased to death to have the elevator working, that’s nothing but a drop in the bucket compared to what everyone else has gone through,” said Kathy.

She is also thankful to be done counting the days until the elevator is fixed.

“It took them, like I say, one year, one month, one week and two days,” said Kathy. “I was keeping count.”

Kathy said she looks forward to being able to do a wide range of activities with her newfound mobility, including shopping for groceries and seeing country music concerts.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead

Latest News

Road generic
EKY road opens following decades-long project
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for stolen ATV in Letcher County
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ healthcare facility
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County man busted with more than two pounds of meth