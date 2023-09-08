EKY road opens following decades-long project

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky on Friday, celebrating the opening of a long-awaited road.

“What you see are people excited about the future, who see a a better life, a better Commonwealth than a better world in front of us, that are pushing out the pessimism and realizing we have so much potential,” Governor Andy Beshear explained.

State leaders said the Minnie-to-Harold connector on KY-680 in Floyd County will bring convenience to Eastern Kentucky drivers and will encourage economic investment in the region.

The project started in 1991, and $118 million dollars were invested.

“The new Minnie-to-Harold connector has been a long time coming and is a huge win for our people,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “We also celebrated new investments into our communities and our infrastructure. Today was an amazing day for Floyd County and is the result of years of hard work. We thank Gov. Beshear’s administration for helping make today possible.”

The new road is nearly 15 miles long. Officials said it will cut the driving distance between Hazard and Pikeville by nearly eight miles.

The project took more than 30 years to complete and was constructed in six different segments.

“This connector will have long-lasting benefits, not only for Floyd County but for this entire region,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “The people of Eastern Kentucky have been waiting a long time, and I’m proud that we were able to complete it.”

During the ceremony, Governor Andy Beshear also announced funding for Eastern Kentucky counties.

$1.6 million was awarded to Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Magoffin and Martin counties from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to build a new transportation administration building.

More than $922,000 will go to the city of Wheelwright to upgrade the wastewater plant.

$750,000 will go to Martin County for improvements at the Martin County Community Center.

$500,000 will go to Big Sandy Area Development District for a brownfield assessment.

$475,000 was awarded for several road resurfacing projects.

