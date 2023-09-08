Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office investigating a death

.
.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Claiborne County after a stabbing on Monday morning.

A call was made to Claiborne County 911 dispatch at 10:45 a.m.

Police confirmed the victim was a man but are not releasing his name at the time.

The two parties involved in the stabbing reportedly knew each other.

The EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene and the body was sent to the Knox County Forensic Center, in Tennessee, for an autopsy.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is currently interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence.

