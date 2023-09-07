WYMT Week 3 Player of the Week: Clay County’s Tate Rice

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County’s Tate Rice is our WYMT player of the week.

Rice passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns last Friday, en route to a 44-20 win over Williamsburg.

“He’s got better every week he’s been up here playing since his freshman year,” said Clay County head coach Micheal Sizemore. “He’s one of the most efficient quarterbacks at the high school level.”

This Friday, the Tigers are going for four straight wins versus Harlan County, something they haven’t accomplished in 17 years.

“Anytime you got Harlan County coming in you got to respect the tradition they have,” said Sizemore. “Those kids play, they’ve always got talent, they’re always going to hit you and they always going to show up to play,” said Sizemore.

The Tigers’ offense is rolling right now, putting up 148 points in their first three games, led by their quarterback.

“Our offense is really just bonding together you know at practice, school, everywhere, (we’re) just clicking right now,” said Rice “We want to win a district championship this year and maybe a little more.”

Kick-off between Harlan County and Clay County is set for 7:30 p.m on Friday.

