WYMT Week 3 Player of the Week: Clay County’s Tate Rice

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County’s Tate Rice is our WYMT player of the week.

Rice passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns last Friday, en route to a 44-20 win over Williamsburg.

“He’s got better every week he’s been up here playing since his freshman year,” said Clay County head coach Micheal Sizemore. “He’s one of the most efficient quarterbacks at the high school level.”

This Friday, the Tigers are going for four straight wins versus Harlan County, something they haven’t accomplished in 17 years.

“Anytime you got Harlan County coming in you got to respect the tradition they have,” said Sizemore. “Those kids play, they’ve always got talent, they’re always going to hit you and they always going to show up to play,” said Sizemore.

The Tigers’ offense is rolling right now, putting up 148 points in their first three games, led by their quarterback.

“Our offense is really just bonding together you know at practice, school, everywhere, (we’re) just clicking right now,” said Rice “We want to win a district championship this year and maybe a little more.”

Kick-off between Harlan County and Clay County is set for 7:30 p.m on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child

Latest News

Kentucky Wildcats
Dates for UK Men’s basketball SEC schedule set
Team Game 6 Alabama vs Kentucky 2023 Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC. on...
Kentucky women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule
EKU provided an update regarding former head football coach Roy Kidd on Wednesday.
Roy Kidd being moved into hospice care
Kentucky Football
Kentucky remains out of College Football’s Top 25