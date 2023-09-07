WYMT Washington correspondent talks about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some lawmakers are expressing concerns about the health of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

On Wednesday, the 81-year-old said he planned to serve the remainder of his term.

WYMT Washington Correspondent Molly Martinez talked with Steve Hensley about McConnell’s plan, potential bills regarding artificial intelligence, President Joe Biden leaving for the G20 Summit and a congressional map recently struck down in Alabama.

