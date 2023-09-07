Woman arrested for breaking into cars in one SKY community

ALLERY CASTLE(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman faces several charges for her role in a string of car break-ins in McCreary County.

The thefts were reported in the Vanover Ridge and Hwy 90 areas of the county.

During an investigation, a deputy from sheriff’s department made contact with a woman that matched the description they were given by people who live in the area.

Allery Castle was arrested. When deputies searched her following the arrest, they found multiple stolen identification cards, and other items that belonged to victims of the thefts reported.

Castle was charged with multiple charges. Deputies said she will face other charges once the investigation is completed.

