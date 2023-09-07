US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead

Deadly crash in Harlan County
Deadly crash in Harlan County(MGN online)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person who has died in the crash.

The initial investigation by Kentucky State Police indicated James Powell, 49, of North Carolina, was driving a Mack 18-wheeler northbound on US HWY 421. Christopher Hall, 37, was driving a Kia Sonata heading south on HWY 421. Hall’s vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and struck the 18-wheeler head on.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

HWY 421 has since re-opened.

Original Story: A deadly car crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the Cranks community of Harlan County on Thursday morning.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 PIO Trooper Shane Jacobs said that both lanes of U.S. 421 are closed at this time.

Crews are on the scene conducting an investigation.

We will update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
One charged, one on the run in ATV theft case
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

Latest News

Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
SPORTS BETTING IN EFFECT IN KY
Sports betting officially underway in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Fire Department Facebook
Firefighters help save dog in distress
ALLERY CASTLE
Woman arrested for breaking into cars in one SKY community