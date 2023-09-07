US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person who has died in the crash.

The initial investigation by Kentucky State Police indicated James Powell, 49, of North Carolina, was driving a Mack 18-wheeler northbound on US HWY 421. Christopher Hall, 37, was driving a Kia Sonata heading south on HWY 421. Hall’s vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and struck the 18-wheeler head on.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

HWY 421 has since re-opened.

Original Story: A deadly car crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the Cranks community of Harlan County on Thursday morning.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 PIO Trooper Shane Jacobs said that both lanes of U.S. 421 are closed at this time.

Crews are on the scene conducting an investigation.

We will update this story as we get more information.

