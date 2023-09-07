TV assignments & Tip-off times for UK Men’s basketball SEC schedule set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The tip-off times and TV assignments for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2023-2024 schedule were announced on Thursday.

UK will play an 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule. The Wildcats will maintain its home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

This season UK will also host and travel for games against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Here is the Cats’ full schedule:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV CHANNEL Oct. 13 Big Blue Madness Lexington, KY 7 p.m. SEC Network Oct. 27 Georgetown College (Exhibition) Lexington, KY TBA TBA Nov. 2 Kentucky State (Exhibition) Lexington, KY TBA TBA Nov. 6 New Mexico State Lexington, KY 8 p.m. SEC Network Nov. 10 Texas A&M-Commerce Lexington, KY TBA TBA Nov. 14 Kansas Chicago, IL TBA ESPN Nov. 17 Stonehill Lexington, KY TBA TBA Nov. 20 Saint Joseph’s Lexington, KY 7 p.m. SEC Network Nov. 24 Marshall Lexington, KY 7 p.m. SEC Network Nov. 28 Miami (ACC/SEC Challenge) Lexington, KY 7:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 2 UNC-Wilmington Lexington, KY 7 p.m. SEC Network Dec. 9 Penn Philadelphia, PA 12 p.m. ESPN 2 Dec. 16 North Carolina CBS Sports Classic 5:30 p.m. CBS Dec. 21 Louisville Louisville, KY TBA TBA Dec. 29 Illinois State Lexington, KY 7 p.m. SEC Network

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV CHANNEL Jan. 6 Florida Gainesville, FL 12:30 p.m. ESPN Jan. 9 Missouri Lexington, KY 7 p.m. ESPN Jan. 13 Texas A&M College-Station, Texas 3 p.m. ESPN Jan. 17 Mississippi State Lexington, KY 7 p.m. ESPN 2 Jan. 20 Georgia Lexington, KY 6 p.m. SEC Network Jan. 23 South Carolina Columbia, SC 7 p.m. SEC Network Jan. 27 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR 6 p.m. ESPN Jan. 31 Florida Lexington, KY TBA ESPN/ESPN 2 Feb. 3 Tennessee Lexington, KY 8:30 p.m. ESPN Feb. 6 Vanderbilt Nashville, TN 8:30 p.m. SEC Network Feb. 10 Gonzaga Lexington, KY 4 p.m. CBS Feb. 13 Ole Miss Lexington, KY 9 p.m. ESPN Feb. 17 Auburn Auburn, AL 6 p.m. ESPN Feb. 21 LSU Baton Rouge, LA 9 p.m. ESPN Feb. 24 Alabama Lexington, KY 4 p.m. CBS Feb. 27 Mississippi State Starkville, MS 7 p.m. ESPN March 2 Arkansas Lexington, KY 1:30 p.m. CBS March 6 Vanderbilt Lexington, KY 9 p.m. SEC Network March 9 Tennessee Knoxville, TN 4 p.m. CBS

Some of Kentucky’s most notable non-conference opponents include Kansas on Nov. 14 at the United Center in Chicago, UNC on Dec. 16 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Louisville on Dec. 21 at the KFC Yum! Center, and Gonzaga at home on Feb. 10.

