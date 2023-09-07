TV assignments & Tip-off times for UK Men’s basketball SEC schedule set

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The tip-off times and TV assignments for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2023-2024 schedule were announced on Thursday.

UK will play an 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule. The Wildcats will maintain its home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

This season UK will also host and travel for games against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Here is the Cats’ full schedule:

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIMETV CHANNEL
Oct. 13Big Blue MadnessLexington, KY7 p.m.SEC Network
Oct. 27Georgetown College (Exhibition)Lexington, KYTBATBA
Nov. 2Kentucky State (Exhibition)Lexington, KYTBATBA
Nov. 6New Mexico StateLexington, KY8 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 10Texas A&M-CommerceLexington, KYTBATBA
Nov. 14KansasChicago, ILTBAESPN
Nov. 17StonehillLexington, KYTBATBA
Nov. 20Saint Joseph’sLexington, KY7 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 24MarshallLexington, KY7 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 28Miami (ACC/SEC Challenge)Lexington, KY7:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 2UNC-WilmingtonLexington, KY7 p.m. SEC Network
Dec. 9PennPhiladelphia, PA12 p.m.ESPN 2
Dec. 16North CarolinaCBS Sports Classic5:30 p.m.CBS
Dec. 21LouisvilleLouisville, KYTBATBA
Dec. 29Illinois StateLexington, KY7 p.m.SEC Network
DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIMETV CHANNEL
Jan. 6FloridaGainesville, FL12:30 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 9MissouriLexington, KY7 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 13Texas A&MCollege-Station, Texas3 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 17Mississippi StateLexington, KY7 p.m.ESPN 2
Jan. 20GeorgiaLexington, KY6 p.m.SEC Network
Jan. 23South CarolinaColumbia, SC7 p.m.SEC Network
Jan. 27ArkansasFayetteville, AR6 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 31FloridaLexington, KYTBAESPN/ESPN 2
Feb. 3TennesseeLexington, KY8:30 p.m.ESPN
Feb. 6VanderbiltNashville, TN8:30 p.m.SEC Network
Feb. 10GonzagaLexington, KY4 p.m.CBS
Feb. 13Ole MissLexington, KY9 p.m.ESPN
Feb. 17AuburnAuburn, AL6 p.m.ESPN
Feb. 21LSUBaton Rouge, LA9 p.m.ESPN
Feb. 24AlabamaLexington, KY4 p.m.CBS
Feb. 27Mississippi StateStarkville, MS7 p.m.ESPN
March 2ArkansasLexington, KY1:30 p.m.CBS
March 6VanderbiltLexington, KY9 p.m.SEC Network
March 9TennesseeKnoxville, TN4 p.m.CBS

Some of Kentucky’s most notable non-conference opponents include Kansas on Nov. 14 at the United Center in Chicago, UNC on Dec. 16 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Louisville on Dec. 21 at the KFC Yum! Center, and Gonzaga at home on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Death investigation underway in Harlan County

Latest News

Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) celebrates his interception for a touchdown...
Hairston earns two national defensive honors after record-setting performance in Nashville
Kentucky Football
Long snapper Ronald Gaines out for the season with injury
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0), Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Adou Thiero (3) encourage a teammate from...
ESPN to broadcast UK basketball in ACC/SEC challenge vs Miami
wymt
Top 5 plays from week 6 of HS football
Florida vs. UK at noon on Saturday
‘Divine Discontent’ mantra is UK’s main motivation heading into meeting with Florida