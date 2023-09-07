TV assignments & Tip-off times for UK Men’s basketball SEC schedule set
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The tip-off times and TV assignments for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2023-2024 schedule were announced on Thursday.
UK will play an 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule. The Wildcats will maintain its home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
This season UK will also host and travel for games against Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Here is the Cats’ full schedule:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME
|TV CHANNEL
|Oct. 13
|Big Blue Madness
|Lexington, KY
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Oct. 27
|Georgetown College (Exhibition)
|Lexington, KY
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 2
|Kentucky State (Exhibition)
|Lexington, KY
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 6
|New Mexico State
|Lexington, KY
|8 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 10
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lexington, KY
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 14
|Kansas
|Chicago, IL
|TBA
|ESPN
|Nov. 17
|Stonehill
|Lexington, KY
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 20
|Saint Joseph’s
|Lexington, KY
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 24
|Marshall
|Lexington, KY
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 28
|Miami (ACC/SEC Challenge)
|Lexington, KY
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dec. 2
|UNC-Wilmington
|Lexington, KY
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Dec. 9
|Penn
|Philadelphia, PA
|12 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|Dec. 16
|North Carolina
|CBS Sports Classic
|5:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Dec. 21
|Louisville
|Louisville, KY
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 29
|Illinois State
|Lexington, KY
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME
|TV CHANNEL
|Jan. 6
|Florida
|Gainesville, FL
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 9
|Missouri
|Lexington, KY
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 13
|Texas A&M
|College-Station, Texas
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 17
|Mississippi State
|Lexington, KY
|7 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|Jan. 20
|Georgia
|Lexington, KY
|6 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 23
|South Carolina
|Columbia, SC
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 27
|Arkansas
|Fayetteville, AR
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 31
|Florida
|Lexington, KY
|TBA
|ESPN/ESPN 2
|Feb. 3
|Tennessee
|Lexington, KY
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 6
|Vanderbilt
|Nashville, TN
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Feb. 10
|Gonzaga
|Lexington, KY
|4 p.m.
|CBS
|Feb. 13
|Ole Miss
|Lexington, KY
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 17
|Auburn
|Auburn, AL
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 21
|LSU
|Baton Rouge, LA
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 24
|Alabama
|Lexington, KY
|4 p.m.
|CBS
|Feb. 27
|Mississippi State
|Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 2
|Arkansas
|Lexington, KY
|1:30 p.m.
|CBS
|March 6
|Vanderbilt
|Lexington, KY
|9 p.m.
|SEC Network
|March 9
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, TN
|4 p.m.
|CBS
Some of Kentucky’s most notable non-conference opponents include Kansas on Nov. 14 at the United Center in Chicago, UNC on Dec. 16 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Louisville on Dec. 21 at the KFC Yum! Center, and Gonzaga at home on Feb. 10.
