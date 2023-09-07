Tracking an unsettled weather pattern into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we look ahead to the weekend, we are tracking more rain chances as an unsettled weather pattern sticks around.

Tonight Through Friday Night

A stray shower can not be ruled out tonight, but most of the region looks dry as drier air works into the mountains. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s. Some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out.

We are tracking spotty rain chances as we close out the work week as this busy forecast continues. It will not be a washout, but some showers are possible. We stay partly cloudy, and temperatures top out in the mid-80s.

The forecast does not look bad for week four of high school football. Some isolated showers will be possible, but it will not rain everywhere. You may need the umbrella, just to be safe. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

Moisture looks to increase for the weekend, so rain chances will also increase.

We stay partly sunny on Saturday. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Scattered showers are possible, so you may need the rain gear if you have outdoor plans. Low temperatures dip into the lower-60s.

The forecast looks very similar on Sunday. We stay partly sunny, with highs topping out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Again, some isolated showers will be possible, but it will not rain all day. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

We get another brief round of drier air on Monday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region will stay dry. Highs reach the low-and-mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the low-and-mid-60s.

This busy forecast will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered showers will be possible on both days under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Highs on Tuesday top out in the mid-80s, while lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-60s.

However, we are tracking some cooler air by Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay in the mid-and-upper-70s as rain chances linger. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

