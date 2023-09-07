Sports betting officially underway in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In person sports betting is officially in effect in Kentucky.

Less than six months after it was passed in the General Assembly, the first bets were placed Thursday morning.

The Red Mile is one of several places throughout Kentucky where the in-person betting took effect.

At 10 a.m., the first bet was placed by Senator Damon Thayer.

“I just made my first ever sports bet. On the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Then I followed up with a bet for the Lions to win tonight. I grew up in Michigan so I figured I would bet on the hapless Lions for kicks! It gives you more of a rooting interest,” said Thayer.

He is the Senate majority floor leader who championed the cause for sports betting and helped move it through the chamber.

The sports book at the Red Mile is managed by Caesar’s and to place a bet you have to be at least 21 years old.

In person bets can also be made at Churchill Downs in Louisville, the Mint locations in Williamsburg and Corbin as well as several other places licensed by the horse racing commission in Kentucky.

Online sports betting does not go into effect until September 28th.

