Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child

Police line graphic
Police line graphic(Credit: MGN)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A child in Whitley County was killed after police said he was shot by another child.

The sheriff’s office said it happened Thursday morning at a home on Martin Road, just outside of Corbin.

Sheriff Bill Elliotte said the victim, a 2-year-old boy, was shot in the head by another child who had access to a gun.

We were told the child was taken to Baptist Health Corbin, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
One charged, one on the run in ATV theft case
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

Latest News

LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
SPORTS BETTING IN EFFECT IN KY
Sports betting officially underway in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Fire Department Facebook
Firefighters help save dog in distress
ALLERY CASTLE
Woman arrested for breaking into cars in one SKY community