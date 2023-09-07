Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A child in Whitley County was killed after police said he was shot by another child.
The sheriff’s office said it happened Thursday morning at a home on Martin Road, just outside of Corbin.
Sheriff Bill Elliotte said the victim, a 2-year-old boy, was shot in the head by another child who had access to a gun.
We were told the child was taken to Baptist Health Corbin, where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
