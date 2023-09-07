Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on

Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in a head-on crash.(WOLF via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a tow truck on the second day of the school year.

Police said 49 children and two adults were injured in rural Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s crash.

A tow truck collided with the school bus in Bear Creek Township around 8 a.m.

Police believe the 28-year-old driver of the tow truck was suffering a medical issue when his vehicle veered into the lane the bus was in which led to the head-on crash.

The truck driver and the 53-year-old school bus driver suffered moderate injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 49 children onboard the bus were all transported to the hospital. They were headed to their second day of school.

The children’s injuries were described as minor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them
Floyd County Schools
Floyd County Schools announce closing for funeral services

Latest News

The companies announced plans to open up 40 construction jobs by the end of the month and up to...
Martin County Solar Project kicks off with plans to bring hundreds of construction jobs
ALLERY CASTLE
Woman arrested for breaking into cars in one SKY community
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
OHIO MAN ARRESTED
Ohio man arrested following burglary at SKY home