Ohio man arrested following burglary at SKY home

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man was arrested after the McCreary County Sherriff’s Department received a call about a burglary in progress at a home.

When officers arrived, the homeowners said the man ran towards a wooded area nearby.

Brandon Ashdown, of Ohio, then headed to a neighboring home where officers were able to arrest him without issue.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.