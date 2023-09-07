Ohio man arrested following burglary at SKY home
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man was arrested after the McCreary County Sherriff’s Department received a call about a burglary in progress at a home.
When officers arrived, the homeowners said the man ran towards a wooded area nearby.
Brandon Ashdown, of Ohio, then headed to a neighboring home where officers were able to arrest him without issue.
He was charged with two counts of burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.