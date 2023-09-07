Mountain Comprehensive Care Center uses new partnership to expand telehealth

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, MCCC, is improving healthcare in the commonwealth by expanding with the help of Accelecom Fiber Solutions.

Through the partnership, Accelecom is giving internet to MCCC locations that did not have access to the internet before the two began working together.

IT Director David Webb said that they are receiving extremely fast fiber internet from Accelecom at a quarter of the cost.

“They are in a lot of places, a lot of the more rural areas, like Hyden,” said Webb. “There’s really no service there at all but yet we’ve got these guys giving us a fiber circuit in that town, which is great .”

Kristy Stiltner is the Mental Health Director at MCCC and said that this partnership is helping to give patients access to services they may have never had access to before, but they now do through the telehealth service.

The care center uses Telehealth to connect their patients with services they offer at their different locations so they have access to all of the services provided by MCCC.

“If we have a certain, like a psychiatrist at one location, say that’s in Pikeville. They don’t have to travel all the way to Pikeville, they can go to the nearest clinic in their location and we can do that via telehealth as well.”

Patients are able to attend their telehealth appointments from the comfort of their homes or come to their nearest MCCC location if they do not have internet access themselves.

“Yeah we are able to have the telehealth equipment in all of our clinics at this point and that gives us the ability to give them even more options,” said Stiltner.

Now with the center’s fiber internet through Accelecom they are able to take multiple telehealth calls at one time without worrying about connectivity.

