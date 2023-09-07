Man dies in crash; mother and daughter injured

The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.(WSAZ)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash near Kenova has left one person dead.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 52 near Kenova, just north of Docks Creek Road.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Bryan Daniels was driving a Ford Fusion in the southbound lane when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, hitting a Jeep Cherokee.

A female driver and her daughter in the Cherokee were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Daniels died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them
Floyd County Schools
Floyd County Schools announce closing for funeral services

Latest News

SPORTS BETTING IN EFFECT IN KY
Sports betting officially underway in Kentucky
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
EKU announced the expansion of their Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarship Program Thursday morning.
EKU, Anthem Medicaid announce expansion of scholarship
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
The abuse of Moore was captured on security footage inside the jail.
Three former guards sentenced in Boyd County jail death