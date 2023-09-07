Man dies in crash; mother and daughter injured

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash near Kenova has left one person dead.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 52 near Kenova, just north of Docks Creek Road.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Bryan Daniels was driving a Ford Fusion in the southbound lane when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, hitting a Jeep Cherokee.

A female driver and her daughter in the Cherokee were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Daniels died at the scene.

