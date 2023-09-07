KYTC: Justell Bridge reopens with weight limit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the Justell Bridge was reopened Wednesday to local traffic.

Following a recent inspection, the bridge was closed due to safety concerns with one of the piers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The bridge is located in the Justell area along KY-2557.

Crews worked on a temporary repair, and the bridge was reopened under a three-ton weight limit.

Officials said work will continue on a second phase of repairs to increase the weight limit.

“We ask that the public adhere to the weight limit restrictions until further repairs can be completed,” officials explained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.