KYTC: Justell Bridge reopens with weight limit

Justell Bridge
Justell Bridge(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the Justell Bridge was reopened Wednesday to local traffic.

Following a recent inspection, the bridge was closed due to safety concerns with one of the piers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The bridge is located in the Justell area along KY-2557.

Crews worked on a temporary repair, and the bridge was reopened under a three-ton weight limit.

Officials said work will continue on a second phase of repairs to increase the weight limit.

“We ask that the public adhere to the weight limit restrictions until further repairs can be completed,” officials explained.

