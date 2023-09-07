Kentucky women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team released their 2023-24 schedule Wednesday night.
The Cats start the regular season on Tuesday, November 7, versus Eastern Tennessee State University.
Some other non-conference opponents include Colorado, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Louisville.
UK starts SEC play on Thursday, January 4, versus Arkansas.
Kentucky will host Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Florida, South Carolina and Ole Miss.
The Blue and White finished last season 12-19 and 2-14 in SEC play, losing in the third round of the SEC tournament.
