Kentucky women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team released their 2023-24 schedule Wednesday night.

The Cats start the regular season on Tuesday, November 7, versus Eastern Tennessee State University.

Some other non-conference opponents include Colorado, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Louisville.

UK starts SEC play on Thursday, January 4, versus Arkansas.

Kentucky will host Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Florida, South Carolina and Ole Miss.

The Blue and White finished last season 12-19 and 2-14 in SEC play, losing in the third round of the SEC tournament.

