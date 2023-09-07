Kentucky Power announces planned outages

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power is giving some customers an early heads up as power outages are planned for Friday.

All customers affected by the outage were alerted in advance.

For businesses and the high school on the Hazard Bypass, the outage will take place between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

It will last around 15 minutes.

For homes in the area, the outage is scheduled for around 8 a.m. and will also last around 15 minutes.

Work is being done to upgrade the Hazard Station, so outages are needed for safety.

