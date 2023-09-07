The future of the Blue Grass Army Depot after Army conducted feasibility study

The study included interviews with stakeholders from the Department of Defense, Department of the Army, and Bluegrass community members.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The future of the Blue Grass Army Depot is under consideration after the U.S. Army released a feasibility study that listed out five potential ways the Depot could be utilized.

The proposed options are:

  1. Producing metal containers to decrease foreign supply dependency
  2. Establishing production capability for chemical critical to the defense industry
  3. Producing metal components for 155mm artillery to increase supply
  4. Expanding the Depot’s current security guard training program
  5. Collaborating with the National Guard on a centralized army regional security center

“We must explore the Depot’s promising future and the expansion of its world-class facilities,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell. “The Army’s feasibility study takes us closer to shaping that future mission and unlocking new economic opportunities for Central Kentucky.”

Local leaders expressed a similar sentiment.

“The Blue Grass Army Depot continues to be a pillar of our local economy and our community, and I’m pleased to see the Army take strides to preserve their investment in this region,” said Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.

The Blue Grass Army Depot remains open.

“Most work completed on the Depot involves conventional munitions and is not affected by the end of the chemical demilitarization mission,” the Depot said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

