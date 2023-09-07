EKU, Anthem Medicaid announce expansion of scholarship

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU announced the expansion of their Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarship Program Thursday morning.

This is the third year the university has worked with Anthem Medicaid to recognize students pursuing careers in healthcare.

EKU President Dr. David McFaddin said that every year nearly 550 of their graduates go into the healthcare field. McFaddin said the majority of them stay and work in the commonwealth. This is what the scholarship program intends to do.

The need for trained healthcare professionals in rural areas in Kentucky continues to grow.

“We’re always thinking about, ‘how do we reverse engineer what we do to serve the communities that we were designed to serve,’” said McFaddin.

According to a 2022 Kentucky Hospital Association report, Kentucky hospitals reported more than 13,000 vacancies across 13 professional groups in 2021. Nursing topped the list.

“This means long waiting periods for doctor appointments, long drives for appointments, and the possibility of facility closures,” said Dr. Daniel Brunner, Anthem’s Medical Director.

EKU and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky leaders say this scholarship program gives students the opportunity to pursue their education in healthcare without having to worry financially.

“The cost of tuition, books, equipment and uniforms could be a barrier for some students,” said Brunner.

On Thursday, Anthem gave EKU another $100,000 for the scholarship program. Jenifer Benites is one of this year’s recipients. She said she’s working to become a nurse practitioner.

“Shocked and happy! I want to serve our community at a higher level. I’ve been a nurse for 15 years, and I was ready to move on with my education,” said Benites.

Benites said working in underserved, rural communities is exactly what she feels called to do.

“I just really appreciate Anthem for looking out for Kentuckians and thinking about us,” Benites said.

Thirteen students have received the Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarship since it was established.

“It is a foundational part of having a great community is having the availability of great healthcare. That comes from having amazing students who graduate from these programs and go out and make a difference every day,” said McFaddin.

EKU leadership said they hope to continue this partnership for the years to come.

